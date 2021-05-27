Enmity against Imran: Opposition will forge alliance with devil, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the opposition will forge an alliance with the devil in their enmity with Imran Khan and they have no politics other than this.

Expressing his views on a private TV channel, he said the government faces no threat from anyone. The government is making new alignments. Shehbaz Sharif has every right to do his politics.

He remarked that the PDM is Choon Choon Ka Muraba and it has no particular stance. They all get together in enmity against Imran Khan. People have no interest in them. They can give nothing to the common man.

He said the PPP and the PMLN had not succeeded in telling people that they would do what will be different from their past tenures. Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad said that in future only those countries will develop and progress whose youth will focus on business more than employment.

“We have to harmonize our institutions with the developing world. Successful youth programme has the potential to put Pakistan on the path of development. The importance of skills in the current era is more than ever, skills can be used to develop Pakistan,” he noted.

Speaking here at a youth programme at the Bahria University, Fawad congratulated the participants of the successful youth programme on completing the course. He said that technology had changed the world; technology will also bring change in Pakistan. He pointed out that 60% of the population of Pakistan is under 30 years of age, the people who run Facebook, Google, PayPal, Twitter were also young and they changed the whole world.

“We need skills to change Pakistan and our lives and in a changed world, skills matter more than ever. Some time ago, it was customary to get a job after getting a degree, but now the concept of business is growing instead of employment,” he added.

He said, “For business, we have to adopt progressive thinking in line with the changing world and we also need to explore the potential avenues. The people in their 60s and 70s have seen a lot of changes in their lives. With the development of digital communication, faxes, cassettes and telexes are now obsolete media, and advent of WhatsApp is also running out email service.” He said, “Through digital technology, we can bring new dimensions and develop the capacity to understand the arguments on the basis of knowledge and logic.”

Meanwhile, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the realm of culture, media and joint productions.

In a meeting on Wednesday, the minister said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy close fraternal ties which are time honoured and based on strong pillars of mutual respect, joint trading and collaborative understanding. Cultural cooperation is imperative for strengthening economic cooperation and fostering people to people contacts, said a press release.

The UAE ambassador appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to combat Islamophobia and raising voice and awareness on the matter besides promoting interfaith harmony. Meanwhile, Fawad Wednesday proposed joint venture and cooperation of Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in the field of film production.

Talking to Egyptian Ambassador Tarek Dahrough, he said the enhanced cooperation in the arena of films and joint productions would not only help reinforce cultural bonds but also prove instrumental in further cementing brotherly relations, according to a news release.

The minister proposed a virtual meeting between the film producers associations of Pakistan and Egypt to discuss collaboration in the field of feature films. He expressed the desire for facilities for Arabic dubbing of Pakistani programmes. They also discussed possibilities for exchange of Tele Plays between the two countries.

The minister informed the ambassador that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was finalising the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Pakistan and Egypt, envisaging cooperation in the fields of radio and TV. It would pave the way for programme exchanges and facilitate exchange of visits by technical experts and artists of the two countries, he said.

The ambassador welcomed the idea of information minister regarding joint venture engaging Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the area of films. The Egyptian envoy said he was eagerly looking forward to the possible signing of the MoU on TV-radio cooperation between the two countries.