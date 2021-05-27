Punjab CM takes notice of gang-rape in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of gang-rape of a girl in the city and sought a report from the CCPO. Usman Buzdar directed for arresting the accused at the earliest. He directed for bringing the accused involved in this incident to book. The chief minister assured the affected girl of justice.