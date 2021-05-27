close
Thu May 27, 2021
May 27, 2021

Punjab CM takes notice of gang-rape in Lahore

May 27, 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of gang-rape of a girl in the city and sought a report from the CCPO. Usman Buzdar directed for arresting the accused at the earliest. He directed for bringing the accused involved in this incident to book. The chief minister assured the affected girl of justice.

