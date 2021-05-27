Judicial remand of Javed Latif extended till June 2

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Wednesday extended judicial remand of PML-N MNA Javed Latif by June 2, an accused of defaming state institutions and inciting people against the state.

The jail authorities didn’t produce Javed before the court due to Covid protocol. Javed was arrested after his pre-arrest bail was cancelled by the Sessions court.

The Township police had registered a case against Javed Latif over a complaint filed by the citizen, Jameel Saleem, for maligning the state institutions. The case was registered under Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500 and 500 1–B. However, police have yet to submit challan of the case.