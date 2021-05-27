SECMC joins hands with NGOs

KARACHI: The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has joined hands with two leading non-governmental organisations to extensively promote greenery in the Thar desert, a statement said on Tuesday.

In this regard, SECMC has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Dua Foundation and the National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), it added.

SECMC CEO Abul Fazal Rizvi, Dua Foundation Chairman Muhammad Amir Khan, and NFEH President Naeem Qureshi signed the agreement. The MoU has been signed under the long-term vision of planting a million trees in the Thar area. It is particularly aimed at planting 50,000 tree saplings in the Thar area. The MoU envisages a proper institutional mechanism to monitor these saplings after their plantation for proper growth.

SECMC will provide these saplings to the Dua Foundation for plantation in the Thar area. The Dua Foundation has extensive experience in promoting agriculture and greenery in the Thar area, the statement added.

SECMC undertakes this initiative under its CSR-related obligations to improve the environment in Thar by doing extensive plantation, especially in the surroundings of the operational area of the company.

The company will also ensure that these 50,000 saplings belong to different plant species, it added.