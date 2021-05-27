Important question

The PTI-led government’s newly appointed finance minister Shaukat Tarin has said that everything, on the economic front, is going right. He is of the view that the country’s economic growth is satisfactory and that investment in the country is increasing steadily.

People would like to ask the following question: If everything was going right, why did the ruling party remove Hafeez Shaikh? Will the PTI talk about this issue?

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi