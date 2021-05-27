Another jewellery shop robbed

By our correspondent

A jewellery shop was robbed at Latif Square in Federal B Area on Wednesday. The owner of the shop, Saleem, told the Jauharabad police that he was opening his shop at 1:30pm when two armed men riding on a motorcycle came and held him hostage at gunpoint.

The robbers sped away after looting 16 tola gold and a mobile phone. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way. It was the third jewelry shop robbery in less than a month. Gold worth millions of rupees was stolen from two different jewellery shops in Clifton.

Two die in road mishaps

Two people were killed in separate road accidents on Wednesday. According to police, 28-year-old water tanker died when the vehicle collided with a trailer near Jamali Flyover on Super Highway. Rescuers transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where he was identified as Badar, son of Ghulam Rasool.

Separately, a teenage boy was killed in a road accident on Northern Bypass. The body was taken to the ASH where he was identified as 18-year-old Khizar Omer. The Gulshan-e-Maymar police said the boy was riding on a motorcycle when a speedy dumper hit his vehicle.