PM urges youths to benefit from job opportunity programmes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday asked the youth to take full advantage of Skills Education and Kamyab Jawan Programmes launched by the government for creation of job opportunities in the country.

In a video message on the state-run television, the prime minister said this would not only benefit the youth but also the country as a whole and noted that 170,000 scholarships are being given for the skill development of the youth. He said 50,000 scholarships would be given for hi-tech skills including artificial intelligence and big data, enabling the youth to get excellent job opportunities as the world is heading towards revolution in the technology.

He said the skill education programme envisages training in several other fields as well and added that the government has made a record allocation under the Kamyab Jawan Programme to enable the youth to start their own businesses. He said this program will be expanded to reach out to more youths. The youth mainly want jobs in the public sector but actually it is the private sector or the small and medium enterprises where they can get job opportunities in good numbers. He explained that most of the youth do not get employment and that they should be employed for government jobs but how many people could be recruited by the government, while the government has recruited so many employees. “It is the pension bill that is taking the country down. We have a better solution than that, all over the world jobs are found in the private sector or people start their own businesses,” he said. The prime minister announced that the government is bringing two programmes for the youth, the first of which is skills education in which the youth will be made skilled. At the same time, he said the government will teach both types of skills to the youth, not everyone can take a high technology course but “we will give a chance to 50,000 youths”.

Addressing the youth, he said: “If you have any idea to start your own business which is called start-ups and you do not have money, we have allocated one trillion rupees for it.” The prime minister said with this money, loans will be given to the youth under the Successful Youth Programme. “However, if you have any idea about your work and business, you will have to qualify on merit to get the loan.” At same time, he said: “Our aim is to increase it every year and reach out to as many young people as possible and also provide employment to the young population and uplift the country.” Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz met the PM and briefed him on the progress made in the use of electronic voting machines. He was also briefed on new projects being launched by the ministry.

Shibli congratulated the prime minister on the steps taken by the government for economic recovery and achievement of positive economic indicators. Special Envoy for Religious Harmony Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also called on the prime minister. They discussed the positive role of a committee headed by the federal minister for Religious Affairs on the Waqf Property Act. Ashrafi paid tribute to the prime minister for his stance on the Palestinian issue and for his efforts at the government level to resolve the issue. In addition, the use of the pulpit and Mehrab to solve the problems facing Muslims in modern times was discussed in the meeting. The prime minister directed keeping close contact with Ulema and reiterated to continue the efforts for the unity of the Muslim Ummah. Punjab CM Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Gilgit-Baltistan CM Khalid Khurshid also called on the prime minister.