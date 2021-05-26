I’ll quit PDM post if PPP readmitted unconditionally: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Secretary General Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said categorically that there was no place for the PPP in the opposition alliance until it restored the trust it had betrayed. Speaking to the media here, the PML-N leader said he would quit the PDM post if the PPP permitted to rejoin the opposition alliance unconditionally. He was asked whether he would resign as the PDM secretary general if the PPP rejoined the alliance. Abbasi said: "The PPP can't just rejoin the movement. They can only do so once they restore their trust in the PDM. “The alliance does not have a revolving-door policy that you break its trust, leave the movement and try to come back again when you face difficulties.” He said the PDM had not extended an invitation to the PPP. "PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has clearly stated that [the PPP] needs to review its decisions. They need to restore the trust that they have betrayed." He said the opposition alliance was formed for a particular purpose. "If you are not committed to trusting the movement, then there is no place for you within the PDM."