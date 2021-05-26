Shaheed Benazirabad: Sindh cabinet removes Dr Farooq as BISE chairman

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet has removed Dr Muhammad Farooq, Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand, from the post of Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Shaheed Benazirabad.

VC Dr Farooq was possessing the additional charge of the BISE Chairman, Shaheed Benazirabad, in contradiction of law and the Supreme Court orders. This illegality was pointed out by ‘The News’ on May 23, 2021 in a story titled ‘Person with dubious credentials appointed as VC’ and on May 25, 2021 (Tuesday), the Sindh cabinet by taking the notice of The News story removed Dr Farooq from the position of Chairman BISE, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Dr Muhammad Farooq, on March 31, 2021, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Sakrand, and was also holding the charge of the chairman.

Besides, the Sindh cabinet also approved the extension of three months term of Syed Ghulam Mujtaba Shah, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Sukkur, Barkat Ali Haideri, Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mirpurkhas, and Dr Muhammad Memon, Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Hyderabad.

The Sindh cabinet directed the Universities and Board Department to advertise the posts for the selection of the chairmen BISE Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad.