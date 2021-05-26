close
Wed May 26, 2021
UK can deport Nawaz through executive order: Shahzad Akbar

National

 
May 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Shahzad Akbar said Tuesday the United Kingdom could deport PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif through an executive order.

Shehzad Akbar's comments came during his meeting with a delegation of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association, where he further said the UK government had been asked to decide the matter in accordance with the law.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib were also in attendance during the meeting, Geo News reported. Shahzad Akbar claimed that under UK laws, a convicted person cannot be given a visit visa, adding that he has informed the British government that Nawaz Sharif is a convicted offender.

