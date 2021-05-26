Lawyers in Karak boycott court proceedings

KARAK: The members of District Bar Association here on Tuesday boycotted courts proceedings to protest the murder attempt on a lawyer.

The lawyer Samiullah Advocate was injured in the attack last night. He was under treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital Karak.

Police sources said that a man identified as Kashif exchanged harsh words with Samiullah at the Women and Children Hospital Karak over a petty issue late Monday night and allegedly opened fire on him with a pistol.

As a result, Samiullah sustained injuries and was rushed to the DHQ.

He nominated the accused Kashif in the first information report registered at the Karak Police Station.

The District Bar Association boycotted courts proceedings against the murder attempt on the lawyer and demanded the early arrest of the accused.