Quarantined players, officials barred from commenting on social media

LAHORE: PCB has asked players and officials not to post any comment on social media during PSL-6 quarantine period, warning them that violation of this will result in their separation from their teams.
Sources said that a message has also been sent to the franchises and others stating that nothing should be posted under the social media policy.