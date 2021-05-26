Since last year, our education sector has been suffering great financial losses. The Covid-19 pandemic has made their prolonged closure inevitable. Some institutions started online classes, but, unfortunately, they have not proved to be helpful for all students. For university- and college-going students, online classes were good. However, for school-going students, it was quite hard to attend these classes. These young students don’t really know how to make the most of virtual learning. Also, for a majority of students, poor internet connection was a major issue that regularly disturbed their online classes. Students who belong to big cities were able to overcome these challenges. However, those who live in villages found it difficult to keep up with distance learning.

The government also needs to pay attention to the fact that students who are studying in private schools have proper online classes. On the other hand, students who are enrolled in state-run schools and colleges don’t have this facility – at least in a majority of areas. The government must think about these students and come up with a plan to reopen schools while ensuring that all education institutions are properly following SOPs.

Anthony Sahotra

Larkana