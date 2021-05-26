Power of the powerful

The people of Pakistan voted for Imran Khan to get rid of the ‘corrupt’ mafia. However, with time, it is becoming clear that the PM is severely restricted in taking any action against the powerful mafia. Recently, the drama between the PTI-led government and the Jahangir Tareen group showed that nothing will ever happen to the latter. Imran Khan knows that without this group, which consists of over 35 MNAs and MPAs, his government in Punjab and the Centre will go.

There is no option left for the PM except for keeping his eyes closed and agreeing to what Jahangir Tareen wants. This means that he won’t pursue cases, relating to sugar and flour scams, against him. Although the PM is quite adamant that all those evolved in making billions of rupees in these scams will be punished and that the authorities will recover the looted money, there seems to be no progress on this issue. It may not be possible to fool people for a long time.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad