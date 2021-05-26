Lunar eclipse today, not visible in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: The first lunar eclipse of the current year will take place today (Wednesday) but it won't be visible in Pakistan due to the daylight.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the earthâ€™s shadow. It happens only when the sun, earth, and moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with earth between the other two, which can only happen at the night of a full moon.
Â According to experts, the Super Flower Blood Moon will begin at 11:39 a.m. in day with the total lunar eclipse happening between 4:11 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.