Wed May 26, 2021
Our Correspondent 
May 26, 2021

Lunar eclipse today, not visible in Pakistan

Islamabad

May 26, 2021 
May 26, 2021

File photo of Super Flower Blood Moon.

Islamabad: The first lunar eclipse of the current year will take place today (Wednesday) but it won't be visible in Pakistan due to the daylight.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves into the earthâ€™s shadow. It happens only when the sun, earth, and moon are exactly or very closely aligned, with earth between the other two, which can only happen at the night of a full moon.

Â According to experts, the Super Flower Blood Moon will begin at 11:39 a.m. in day with the total lunar eclipse happening between 4:11 p.m. and 6:05 p.m.

