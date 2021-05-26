Computerise police record by June 10: IG

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the process of close monitoring and upgradation of Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) of Punjab Police should be carried out with utmost care and diligence.

While presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office on Tuesday, he said that computerisation process of service record system should be completed by June 10. He further said that DIG IT and DIG Headquarters should re-examine the human resource management information system data and ensure the presence of complete service record of all gazetted officers from Inspector to Additional IG rank in the system. He said that show-cause notices, certificates of appreciation, rewards, punishments, ACRs and other departmental details received by each officer during the service should be included in HRMIS.