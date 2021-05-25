Asad asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan

SUKKUR: Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said that former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif should come to Pakistan as the government would keep him in a safe place with good care.

Talking to media at Sukkur Airport on Sunday night, he said that there was no safer place in Pakistan than jail because he had gone from jail. Replying to a question, he said, "They have no information about Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif being attacked in London, because we are in Pakistan and he is in London. If he has been attacked, I would suggest that he should return to his country immediately, the minister said.

He further said that the base for the politics of Prime Minister Imran Khan was justice, it was not possible for the PM to deviate from his basic promise of politics. The demands of justice must be met for all.

The minister said that the same should be done in the case of Jahangir Khan Tareen and if he did not commit any illegal act, he would be acquitted but the requirements of law should be met.

Responding to a question, he said that the coronavirus was spreading at a very dangerous level, situation has improved after the steps being taken at the government level. Asad Umar said that coronavirus vaccine was must, my family has also been vaccinated and it could reduce the danger to your life.