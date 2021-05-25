Hospitality school to be launched today

Islamabad: The Pakistan-Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts will be launched during a special ceremony at the headquarters of the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission here today (Tuesday).

With an aim to improve the standards of vocational and technical training in the country, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Turku Vocational Institute, Finland, in the field of technical and vocational education and training at the beginning of 2021.

The MoU covered wide areas of cooperation including the establishment of joint institutions for training and skill development in Pakistan. The NAVTTC said the establishment of Finland School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts would pave the way to provide state-of-the-art facilities to Pakistani youth to enhance their skills in the field of hospitality and culinary arts.