Shehbaz allowed to withdraw petitions against blacklist

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday disposed of as withdrawn the petitions of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif against the federal government for placing him on a blacklist and seeking implementation of a court order that gave him a one-time permission to go abroad for medical treatment.

Shehbaz had filed a civil miscellaneous application, saying he wanted to withdraw his pending petitions since his name had been placed in the exit control list (ECL). His counsel Amjad Pervez said the pendency of the petitions with regard to the blacklist would be of no use for the petitioner or the government. He said the petitioner intended to challenge the government decision of placing him on the ECL.

Deputy Attorney General Rana Abdul Shakoor Khan opposed the withdrawal of the petitions and argued that the court had already sought a reply from the federal government in the matter. He said the government wanted to submit its reply and the court should not dispose of the matter before going through the government version.

He pointed out that the government also filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the LHC order allowing Shehbaz to go abroad. Asked whether a matter could be withdrawn from the high court after an appeal against it before the apex court, Shehbazâ€™s counsel told the court that a petitioner could withdraw his/ her case at any stage.

Justice Najafi observed that the government should not have any objection over the withdrawal of the petitions by Shehbaz. He observed that the courts were there to protect the rights of citizens.

The judge allowed the application of Shahbaz and disposed of his pending petition and applications against the blacklist and for implementation of the court order. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will take up the appeal of the federal government on Tuesday (today) against the LHC order of May 7, granting one-time permission to Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah will hear the appeal of the Federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Interior challenging the LHC order passed on May 7 on the petition, filed by Shehbaz Sharif.

A single LHC bench, led by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, had granted one-time permission to Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment.