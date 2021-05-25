PMLN leader says PTI govt a failure

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central senior vice president Sardar Mohammad Yousuf has said that days of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government have been numbered and time was not far off when PML-N would come into power to pull the country out of current crisis.

“Because of the current high inflation and unemployment in the country the people couldn’t even manage their kitchens, how they could provide education and other facilities to their children,” Yousuf told a public gathering held in Jabar Davli area of the district on Monday.Hundreds of people led by the former local government representatives announced to quit the PTI and joined PML-N.