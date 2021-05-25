Cash awards for WAPDA Kabaddi players, officials

LAHORE: With a view to honour its Kabaddi players of Pakistan World Cup 2020 squad, WAPDA Sports Board (WSB) organised a prize distribution ceremony at WAPDA House on Monday.

WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), chief guest of the ceremony, presented cash awards, Rs 180,000 each, to seven WAPDA Kabaddi players and two officials. The players are Muhammad Shafique Chishti, Beniameen Malik, Qamar Zaman Butt, Arslan Mahmood (Shani Basra), Musharraf Javed Janjua, Akmal Shahzad Dogar and Khalid Hussain Bhatti. The officials are Muhammad Razzaq Gill and Muhammad Adeel Akhtar.

Pakistan defeated India in 6th World Kabaddi Cup final in the final by 42-40 points. Of 42 points of Pakistan team, WAPDA players secured 28 points. Muhammad Shafique Chishti was declared the Best Raider who alone secured 13 points, including the last point that helped Pakistan to win the title.

Addressing the ceremony, WAPDA Chairman congratulated WAPDA Kabaddi players on their brilliant performance in the World Cup and expressed the hope that they would continue to excel in future as well to bring more laurels to Pakistan.