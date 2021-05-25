close
Tue May 25, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

Awareness about safety rules

Lahore

Our Correspondent
May 25, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Police (PHP) mobilises citizens and passengers to enforce road safety rules and regulations. SSP Punjab Highway Police Shaista Nadeem has issued special instructions to DSP PHP M Usman in this regard.

As per directions, the in-charge of Bhago Dial check post on Narowal-Muridke Road informed the passengers about the disadvantages of using faulty cylinders. PHP also imparted awareness to passengers about underage driving and other road safety rules.

