Awareness about safety rules

LAHORE:Punjab Highway Police (PHP) mobilises citizens and passengers to enforce road safety rules and regulations. SSP Punjab Highway Police Shaista Nadeem has issued special instructions to DSP PHP M Usman in this regard.

As per directions, the in-charge of Bhago Dial check post on Narowal-Muridke Road informed the passengers about the disadvantages of using faulty cylinders. PHP also imparted awareness to passengers about underage driving and other road safety rules.