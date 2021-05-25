Arguments sought in Meesha case

LAHORE:An additional district and sessions court on Monday sought arguments of both parties on an application filed by singer Meesha Shafi seeking court’s permission to record her testimony on video link. The court has directed counsel of both parties to argue the matter by June 12.

Meesha in her application contended that she could not come to Pakistan due to Covid-19 situation as the Canadian government has issued an advisory in this regard. However, she stated that she is ready to record her statement on video link. Meesha is facing a defamation suit against her filed by singer Ali Zafar. Back in April 2018, Shafi had turned to her social media and publicly accused Zafar of sexually harassing her on more than one occasions. In response, Zafar denied the allegations and filed a defamation suit against Shafi.