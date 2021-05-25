The vaccine game

There is at present a huge amount of confusion over which vaccines could allow travellers to visit other countries without going through a quarantined period or other measures that are at present restricting international travel. The Pakistan Medical Association has expressed serious concerns over the fact that many countries that are making vaccination a condition for entry do not recognise Chinese-made or Russian-manufactured vaccines and are only accepting the Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Johnson and Johnson shots. This, of course puts people like those in Pakistan at a huge disadvantage. The vaccines on the list are not currently available widely in the country, though the AstraZeneca vaccine is now being delivered at government centres. The EMA or the European Medical Association, which governs the use of vaccines in the European bloc also accepts the same for vaccines. The question then arises what the future is for the tens of thousands of Pakistanis who have received a Chinese or Russian-manufactured vaccine.

The PMA then makes a very valid point by asking WHO to step in and help determine which vaccines are acceptable for international travel. There is still a great deal to be determined about these rules, with countries such as the US as yet not demanding any vaccination record for entry, but instead focusing on quarantines and negative PCRs. This could change very quickly. In fact, regulations are changing day by day. However, for countries which have access mainly to Chinese-manufactured vaccines, there needs to be some clarity and some understanding that many poorer nations are not able to afford the more expensive RNA vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna, and while AstraZeneca has been widely distributed around the world, supplies are now slowing down because it is manufactured in India and is not sufficient to supply both India itself and the world.

One of these problems is highlighted by the situation in Taiwan, a country which has been able to inoculate only one percent of its population. There is now a demand in Taiwan that Chinese vaccines be brought into the country so that the growing Covid cases can be controlled. However, all kinds of political factors are affecting this. The PMA has sought help from the WHO in ensuring Pakistanis are able to travel for business, work, education, or for pleasure. If Chinese and Russian vaccines are not accepted, this will become increasingly hard for travellers from the country.