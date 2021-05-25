Interpol writes letter to CTD, seeks info about MQM-London suspect

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has written a letter to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sindh and sought information of suspected terrorist activities.

CTD Sindh chief Omar Shahid Hamid said on Monday that a few months before they had arrested a suspect, Wahid Hussain alias Guddu, who is associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, who had disclosed about its network operating from Belgium and the accomplices present there were generating funds for the organsiation too.

In this regard, DIG Hamid said, he had recently received a letter from Interpol that read, “Please be informed that a message along with enclosed Press Article of a local daily received from INTERPOL-BRUSSELS regarding the subject mentioned above.

“INTERPOL-Brussels has requested for provisions of complete identity particulars including data and place of birth, addresses, ID documents including passports of Wahid Hussain alias Guddu. Saleem Mohammad alias Belgium and Arif Ajakia mentioned in the Press Article that Wahid Hussain alias Guddu was arrested in Karachi on February-20, 2021 by the Pakistani Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on suspicion of terrorism and Anti-Pakistani activities.”

“INTERPOL-Brussels has also informed that these persons would be part of MQM-Belgium (consisting of about 30 to 40 people) would be involved in raising (illegal) funds from the Pakistani community in Belgium in order to finance terrorism (Anti-Pakistan).

“In view of the above, it is requested to kindly direct the concerned officer to provide all relevant information to this Bureau so that the same may be communicated to INTERPOL-BRUSSELS, accordingly.”

DIG Hamid said that upon receiving the letter from Interpol he had responded and shared relevant documents as requested.

The letter he wrote to Interpol reads, “In continuation to this office letter dated May-21, 2021, enclosed please find herewith detailed Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) report of accused Wahid Hussain alias Guddu alias Sodagar s/o Shamim Hussain (affiliated with MQM-London), for perusal and onward transmission to Belgium authorities, for taking further legal action.”