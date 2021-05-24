Open bins help monkeys litter park

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has asked Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make newly installed garbage bins at walking trails ‘monkey proof’ otherwise, these would cause more litter in Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the social media users widely criticized the installation of garbage bins at walking trails sharing videos and pictures in which monkeys getting access to trash and spreading it all over the forest.The IWMB also took notice of the situation and shared the concerns with the civic authority that is likely to replace these dustbins with new ones. The IWMB chairperson also shared a video in which a monkey carries shopping bags to the top of tree, making it impossible for staffers to remove them.

The monkeys are the biggest trouble makers and they make clean-up work tedious by spreading litter all over the forest. The modified versions of animal-proof dustbins have been introduced all over the world to prevent the spread of litter and trash in the forest areas. The open garbage bins attract the monkeys near the trails due to which the incidents of monkey bites are also increasing in the MHNP. Some wildlife experts claimed that food items like potato chips, soft drinks, and burgers are harmful to the health of monkeys so their ‘unauthorized’ access to dustbins must be curbed for their survival “A large number of monkeys are now feeding on garbage bins. The relevant authorities should tighten the lids besides urging visitors not to throw litter in the bins,” they said. They said that if the monkeys start getting food from garbage bins then they would never do their best work of spreading fruit trees in the forest areas. When monkeys eat the fruit they also spread it which helps grow more fruit trees in the area.