WHO’s help sought in vaccine issue for traveling aboard

LAHORE: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has requested World Health Organization (WHO) to play its role in resolving the vaccination issue facing the people who need to travel abroad because the authorities of some countries have approved specific brands of corona vaccine and have declared mandatory for incoming visitors to be vaccinated with one of those brands.

In a letter addressed to WHO director general, the PMA said the fact that different countries were using different brands of the vaccine manufactured in different countries, means people are not using same brands of COVID-19 vaccine globally. Even knowing the fact, some countries have approved specific brands mandatory for incoming visitors.

This policy of approving specific brands of corona vaccine will have devastating affect on international travelling and trade. Keeping in view the above facts, PMA (Centre) Secretary General Dr SM Qaisar Sajjad said “We have requested WHO to convince such countries to accept all the vaccine brands approved by all other countries for their citizens, otherwise, it will create a big problem for the people who wish to go abroad for employment, business, education, medical treatment and for other purposes.