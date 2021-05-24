Four killed in intra-clan clash in Shikarpur

SUKKUR: As many as four people were killed in a clash between two groups of Marfani clan in Shikarpur district on Sunday. Reports said four people were killed in an armed brawl in the limits of Gharhi Yaseen Police Station in village Shaham Marfani in Shikarpur. They said the police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the police said the clash between Shaham Marfani and Azizullah Marfani over the issue of Karo Kari, left two people killed of Shaham Marfani group, who were identified as Abdul Nabi and his nephew Sudhir, while the deceased Muhammad Hashim and Abdul Kareem belonged to the Abdul Aziz Marfani group.

The police said the situation was under control and have taken some suspects into custody. Abdul Kareem Marfani, father of the deceased Azizullah, said a few months ago Dilbar Marfani of Shaham Marfani group had abducted their girl that created the issue, while Munir Marfani, a relative of deceased Sudhir, said the people of Shaham Marfani had shot dead their man Dilbar Marfani, however Sardar Najaf Kumario, head of the Marfani clan, persuaded both parties to restore peace. The police further said Shaham Marfani group on Sunday violated the reconciliation and killed its two opponents.