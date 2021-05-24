Body of missing child recovered from well in Swat

MINGORA: The body of a four-year old child, who had been gone missing from Sherpalam area in Matta tehsil, was recovered from a water well on Saturday.

Rizwan had gone missing from Sherpalam area in Matta tehsil, the native town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, three days before the last Eidul Fitre. He was searched everywhere but could not be traced despite hectic efforts by the relatives.

The police then also launched a search operation after Chief Minister Mahmood Khan issued special directives for the safe recovery of the missing child.

However, the body of Rizwan was recovered from a water well in the fields far away from his home. The police and Rescue 1122 teams also recovered the cycle and shoes of the child from the well.