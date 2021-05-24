21 runners die as extreme weather hits China marathon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

Beijing: Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a cross-country mountain race in China, state media said on Sunday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the 100-kilometre race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest in northwestern Gansu province Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported.