Action over illegal waste dumping

LAHORE:The Vigilance Wing of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) launched a crackdown on illegal dumping of waste and registered eight FIRs in various areas including Park View, Mustafa Town, Azam Town, Faisal Town and Iqbal Town here on Sunday.

The crackdown was launched on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, company officials said adding LWMC’s vigilance wing was made to regulate the solid waste management rules in the city. During Sunday’s crackdown, a challan has been issued to McDonald Jail Road for illegal dumping of waste while an application was also filed in concerned police station to register an FIR. In addition to this, Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate has been fined Rs 50,000, Bahria Society and several other societies have been fined Rs 15,000 over illegal dumping of waste. CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan stated that maintaining cleanliness is our utmost priority and in this regard, the department was working day and night to provide exceptional cleanliness services to the citizens but at the same time such practices of illegal dumping and improper disposal of waste will not be tolerated. He also said that the mission to maintain cleanliness cannot be achieved without positive attitude from public.