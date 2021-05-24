LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather was reported in the city here on Sunday while the Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country. They said that hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very hot in Sindh and central/ southern Balochistan. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 32.2°C and minimum was 23.2°C.