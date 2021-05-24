11 succumb to Covid-19 in Sindh, 1,529 new cases diagnosed

Eleven more patients died of Covid-19 in Sindh during 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday, lifting the death toll of the viral disease in the province to 4,920 that constituted a 1.6 per cent fatality rate.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Sunday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. He said 21,808 tests were conducted during previous 24 hours, against which 1,529 new cases of Covid-19 were detected with a seven per cent detection rate. He explained that so far 3,980,371 tests for Covid-19 had been conducted in the province, which diagnosed 309,630 cases that constituted a 7.8 per cent overall detection rate.

He added that another 599 patients of Covid-19 had recovered in Sindh, after which the total number of cured patients had risen to 281,596 patients with a 91 per cent recovery rate.

According to the CM, there are currently 23,114 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 22,181 were in home isolation, 15 in isolation centres and 918 at different hospitals. He said the condition of 94 patients was stated to be critical, of whom 71 had been shifted onto ventilators.

Shah said that of the 1,529 new cases, 1,066 were detected from Karachi, including 332 from District South, 277 from District East, 175 from District Central, 124 from District Malir, 83 from District Korangi and 75 from District West.

In the rest of Sindh, Hyderabad had 145 new cases, Shikarpur 30, Kashmore 27, Sujawal 22, Ghotki 21, Kamber-Shahdadkot 17, Sukkur 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 15, Umerkot 14, Badin 13, Sanghar, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 12 each, Naushehro Feroz and Larkana 11 each, Matiari, Mirpurkhas and Thatta 10 each, Khairpur nine, Dadu five, Jacobabad four and Tando Mohammad Khan had two new cases.