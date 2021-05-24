All Black Barrett ends Japan stint empty-handed

TOKYO: All Black Beauden Barrett ended his one-season stint in Japan empty-handed after losing in Sunday’s Top League final, but hinted he may return after the 2023 World Cup.

Barrett will now join Super Rugby’s Blues on a two-year contract that takes him up to the World Cup in France, where he hopes to appear for the All Blacks in his favoured fly-half position.

But the 29-year-old said he could come back to Japan one day, having had his short stay in the country dampened by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve signed for two more years with New Zealand Rugby, and after that, who knows?” Barrett said after his Suntory Sungoliath side lost 31-26 to Panasonic Wild Knights in Tokyo.

“I’d love to come back. I’ve really enjoyed my time here and there’s a lot of rugby to be played between now and the World Cup, so I’m just looking forward to getting back to New Zealand and focussing on what I can do there in the next few years.”

Barrett arrived in Japan in January, just days before Tokyo and other parts of the country declared a virus state of emergency, with infections surging.

Restrictions have remained in place for most of the year, denying Barrett the opportunity to make the most of his sabbatical.

“We were hoping to experience the social aspect of it as well, but given the situation, it’s not possible,” he said.

Barrett had an afternoon to forget in the final, with Panasonic centre Dylan Riley intercepting his pass in the fifth minute to score the opening try.