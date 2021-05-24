Police lauded for ensuring SOPs compliance

Islamabad : Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (RHC) Chairman Abdul Khabir Azad has appreciated the role of Capital police for ensuring compliance of anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the city, especially during the month of Ramazan.

In a meeting with Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, the other day, Azad paid tribute to the martyrs of Islamabad Police who sacrificed their lives in securing the lives and properties of citizens. He was accompanied by the Council of Islamic Ideology, Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz.

The IGP said Ulema (religious scholars) are assets of the country and lauded their role in promoting interfaith harmony and brotherhood among the masses.

The way they assisted the Islamabad Police in ensuring the implementation of coronavirus SOPs at mosques during the month of Ramazan was commendable, said Rehman. He sought Ulema's cooperation to promote peace and tolerance in society to reduce the crime rate.

Azad assured the IGP of all possible cooperation in that regard as well as resolving other issues for maintaining the peaceful atmosphere in the federal capital.