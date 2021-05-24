Speak carefully

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Our experienced foreign minister was caught off guard while being interviewed on CNN. It seemed that he thought he was speaking in the National Assembly or in a public gathering.
Our ministers should think twice before speaking – especially on foreign news channels. Now, his remarks are repeatedly being highlighted by the international media.
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi