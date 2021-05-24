close
May 24, 2021

Speak carefully

Newspost

 
Our experienced foreign minister was caught off guard while being interviewed on CNN. It seemed that he thought he was speaking in the National Assembly or in a public gathering.

Our ministers should think twice before speaking – especially on foreign news channels. Now, his remarks are repeatedly being highlighted by the international media.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi

