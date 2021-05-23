Soldier martyred in North Waziristan cross-border attack

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistani soldier was martyred as terrorists from Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner to the attack. During exchange of fire, Sepoy Umar Daraz, 32, resident of Jhang, received a bullet injury and embraced Shahadat. Pakistan has consistently asked Afghanistan to ensure effective management and control on their side of the Pak-Afghan border. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan. This is third attack by terrorists from Afghanistan across the border on Pakistani troops during this month.