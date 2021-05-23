DS visits Railway Station

LAHORE : Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railway Lahore M Nasir Khaleeli accompanied by Divisional Officers visited Lahore Railway Station on Saturday.

Reviewing the facilities available for the passengers at the station, DS Railway Lahore said that the railway staff should extend full cooperation to the passengers. Special instructions were given to the staff regarding the beauty of civil works and vending stalls.

DS Railway Lahore also checked the validity of food items on the stalls. He directed the electrical staff to make better arrangements for fans and lights on ventilation rooms, ventilation areas and platforms during summer season.

DS Railway strongly reprimanded the staff for the shortcomings and said that we are trying our best to provide the best services to the passengers and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.