Anti-dengue day observed

LAHORE : The district administration on Saturday observed anti-dengue day with an aim to create awareness among people about adopting prevention measures against dengue virus.

In this regard, walks were arranged in different parts of the City besides holding anti-dengue activities.

An awareness walk was held at Deputy Commission’s Office led by DC Muddasir Riaz Malik while officers of different department, representatives of NGOs and civil society participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners, poster inscribed with different slogans about safety measures from dengue mosquitoes.

The DC said that steps were being taken for the elimination of dengue larva, however, the cooperation of citizens was imperative in this regard.

He maintained that surveillance of all suspected places and spots, including graveyards, tyre shops, shops of old items, etc, where dengue larva could get growth was being carried out.

Meanwhile, dengue awareness walks were also arranged in Wahga zone and Shalimar zone under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) also organised an awareness walk in connection with the anti-dengue day here on Saturday.

P&SHD Secretary led the walk while P&SHD Special Secretary Babar Aman Babar, Additional Secretary (Technical) Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary (Coordination) Sundas Irshad, other officers and staff members participated in the walk.

The secretary appealed to the people to follow the precautionary measures against dengue besides observing the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection.

The citizens should keep their surroundings clean, dispose of garbage properly and keep an eye on the places where dengue larvae can be found, she said.

"Keep your homes dry and do not allow water to accumulate around," she urged.

The secretary said that surveillance for dengue had been tightened up and recommendations of Dengue Expert Advisory Group (DEAG) were being strictly implemented in the province.

She said that threat of dengue was still there, so precautionary measures should be followed.

She said that free test, diagnosis and treatment was available in all provincial government hospitals.

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) also observed the anti-dengue day here at Alhamra to create awareness among its employees and visitors to Alhamra about dengue virus.

All the halls, lawns, Alhamra Adbi Bethak, Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, studios, archives and other areas were cleaned in a very efficient manner.

LAC management sprayed both complexes to prevent them from dengue virus.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra's prime responsibility was to provide an ideal environment to the people coming to Alhamra, adding that all the measures were being taken to protect precious human lives.

Spraying and other cleaning arrangements were completed under the supervision of Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari.