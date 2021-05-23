‘Better to wear masks than to get oxygenated’

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said using a plain mask is much easier than using a cylinder to oxygenate a patient of coronavirus.

“The citizens should become used to wearing a plain face mask,” the law adviser said on Saturday as he inaugurated a coronavirus vaccination centre at the office of the Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI).

He said baseless propaganda was being made against the Covid-19 vaccination. Safety precautions had to be adopted if one needed to avoid the lockdown restrictions, he added.

Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the Sindh government, said the Covid-19 pandemic was a fact and adopting precautionary measures was the only method to avoid getting infected.

He said the general public was under strict obligation to get the coronavirus jab and the business community should come forward to neutralise the false propaganda against the vaccination.

He said fake video clips were being produced for the propaganda against the coronavirus vaccination.

The government was under obligation to tighten the lockdown restrictions whenever there was an increase in the coronavirus cases, Wahab said as he advised the industrialists to get their employees vaccinated.

He said the Sindh government had disbursed a heavy sum of money to industrialists so that they could resolve the civic issues of the industrial estates on their own.