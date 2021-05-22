Lawyers protest Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity held a rally here on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinians and chanted slogans against the Israeli aggression in Gaza. The rally was also addressed by Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council. He strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. He said both Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah will support the Palestinians and will not leave alone. The Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court Bar Association urged the government to play practical role and take immediate steps to build pressure upon Israel to stop these hostilities.