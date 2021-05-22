Mother, daughter declared ‘Kari’, killed

SUKKUR: Two men shot dead their sister-in-law and niece in the Katcha area of Sukkur on Friday on the pretext of ‘Karo Kari’.Reports said the accused, identified as Sultan and Rajib, allegedly shot dead their 45-year-old sister-in-law Gulshad and her daughter 17-year-old Shamida after declaring them ‘Kari’ in Baghirji, Katcha area, Sukkur. The police shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital, Sukkur, for medico-legal formalities, while both the murderers managed to escape. Raids are being conducted to arrest the killers.