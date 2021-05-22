close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Two electrocuted

Karachi

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Friday. According to Bin Qasim police, eight-year-old girl, Ume Farwa, daughter of Siddique, was electrocuted at her house in Eidu Goth. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Separately, the body of a man was found near Labour Square in Landhi. Rescuers transported the body to the JPMC and then to a morgue for identification. Police said, according to the initial investigation, the man was apparently died of electrocution.

