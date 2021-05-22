Two electrocuted

Two people were electrocuted to death in separate incidents on Friday. According to Bin Qasim police, eight-year-old girl, Ume Farwa, daughter of Siddique, was electrocuted at her house in Eidu Goth. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Separately, the body of a man was found near Labour Square in Landhi. Rescuers transported the body to the JPMC and then to a morgue for identification. Police said, according to the initial investigation, the man was apparently died of electrocution.