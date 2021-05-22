Old habits

This refers to the letter ‘The first half’ (May 18) by Engr Asim Nawab. There is no denying that the present government is always busy in criticising and blaming the past governments for the current worrying situation of the country.

It is also true that the PTI-led government has failed to deliver on its promises that it made before coming to power. Instead of blaming the opposition, the government should carry out productive work to put Pakistan back on the track to progress.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Kech