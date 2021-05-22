Traders stage protest against Israel

PESHAWAR: The Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar, National Peace Council Pakistan, KP Trade Wing and All Pakistan Gem and Jewellers staged a rally here on Friday against the oppression of Palestinian Muslims by the Israeli security forces.

The rally was organized from the Peshawar Services Club to Saddar Road and was led by the council president, Ghulam Bilal Javed.

Addressing the rally, Ghulam Bilal said the traders had come on roads today to express solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims who were facing the oppression of Israel.

He said Israel was a terrorist state which had unleashed brutalities against the Palestinians and was violating the sanctity of al-Quds which houses al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest shrine of Muslims that used to be the first direction of prayers as well.

Ghulam Bilal urged the government of Pakistan to raise the Palestine issue at the global level and help unite all Muslim countries to form a united force to help end oppression against the Muslims.

The Israeli flag was burned by the protesters to vent anger at the ongoing atrocities being committed by the Israeli security forces in Gaza and other occupied Palestine territories.