This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the rising rate of unemployment. Both fresh graduates and experienced professionals are unable to find good employment opportunities. Even though the country was facing the problem of unemployment even before it got hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, the present situation has turned even worse. Many people, especially those who were employed in the private sector, lost their jobs because of the sudden closure of industries and other businesses. Many employers blatantly say that they don’t have enough money to pay salaries. Rising unemployment has also resulted in a high number of street crimes.

This issue, however, can be easily resolved. The government has to take timely steps in this regard. First, it should have a look into the flaws in our education system that is not producing skilled individuals. Second, technical education should be encouraged among young people. Third, the government should attract foreign investment in the country so that job opportunities can be created for people. Also, it is equally important for the government to ensure that all recruitments are made on merit. These steps will hopefully help the authorities put an end to the problem of joblessness in the country.

Fateh Khan

Islamabad