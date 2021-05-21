Buzdar frontline lieutenant of PM: Rashid

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar at his office Thursday and discussed issues of mutual interest. Sheikh Rashid termed the chief minister as a frontline lieutenant of PM Imran Khan and announced to stand with him. “The PTI government is stronger than before under PM Imran Khan. Ups and downs are a routine in politics and there is no element of anxiety”, he maintained. “Those making prognostications will face defeat as before. The Punjab government is solving the problems of Rawalpindi on priority basis and the law and order situation is satisfactory,” he added.