Man shot dead in Oghi

MANSEHRA: A man, stated to be the younger brother of the private secretary of a local MPA, was killed in Makhan Galli area of Oghi tehsil on Thursday, police officials said.

Muhammad Ahsan was on his way to Oghi from the Makhan Galli when an armed group opened indiscriminate fire on him, leaving him seriously injured. The locals rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead. The body was handed over to the family after the doctors completed the medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the slain was the younger brother of Ishaq Tanoli, the private secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Nawabzada Fareed. The police after lodging an FIR started raids to arrest the accused, who managed to flee following the firing.