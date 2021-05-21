MoU signed to promote research

PESHAWAR: Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for Strategic Perspectives, Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad to promote the exchange of scholars and arrange seminars, conferences and research activities in different disciplines.

The document was signed by Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Director, Area Study Centre, and Najam Rafeeq, Director, Centre for Strategic Perspectives.

The two institutions agreed to hold an international webinar in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies, Tashkent, before the international conference in July next. It was also decided that a young scholar training programme would be launched with the Central Asian and Euro-Asian countries.