‘Building water reservoirs, completing power projects among PM’s top priorities’

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Wednesday said building water reservoirs and completing hydropower projects were among the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his comment, in tweets, on Premier Imran’s visit Wednesday to the construction site of the Mohmand Dam, the minister said Imran Khan would review the work pace of the project that was started in September 2019 and scheduled to be completed in November 2025.

Under the project, he explained Pakistan would get around 800 megawatts (MW) hydropower, store 1.2 million acre-feet of water, besides the project would help irrigate and cultivate 17,000 acres of land.

Moreover, through completion of such other projects, the minister said as many as 2.9 million acre-feet of water would be stored, 9,000MW of electricity to be generated and brought an estimated 91,917 acres of additional land under cultivation.

Besides, more than 35,000 new job opportunities would be created, he added.

He said as many as 10 projects including Mohmand Dam Hydropower, Diamer Bhasha, Dasu Hydropower, Kurram Tangi Dam Multipurpose, Tarbela Fifth Extension, Barpo Hydropower, Sindh Barrage, Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-4), Katchi Canal and New Ganji projects were in different phases of execution to meet the country’s water and energy needs.